Fall is finally here, with cooler temperatures for the weekend

Fall is back! The humidity has finally let up. Temperatures are still above average for this time of year but not for long. Cooler fall weather will continue to settle in, in the days ahead.

Friday will be sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be the brighter and warmer day this weekend. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, chilly and damp as a fast-moving weak storm glides through New England. There is a chance for a shower or two. While it will not amount to much, the clouds and showers will keep temperatures in near 60 (some towns may stay in the 50s).

Sunday will be sunny and milder with highs near 70 degrees.

A slow warming trend will get underway next week with 80s possible again by next Wednesday - Thursday. Summer just doesn't want to quit!

Forecast Details:

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, showers likely. High: Near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

