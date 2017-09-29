First flight in days from Puerto Rico, arrive in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS – Friday night was the first time in several days since there has been a connecting flight from Puerto Rico.

“All the trees are gone. They’re basically sticks,” said Giovanni Benitez of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Benitez is currently a student at the University of Puerto Rico but his studies have been put on hold for at least three months.

He showed pictures of his hometown – there are broken fences, debris and trees on the ground and power lines down, images that made his grandmother hold him a little tighter.

“Currently, over there we don’t have power, we don’t have water so we’re strapped for resources and here, everything is just flowing so smoothly,” added Benitez.

Passengers at the airport in San Juan have been sleeping on the floor and there has even been a cruise ship to evacuate people.

Another person that arrived at Bradley International Airport was Alfredo Masiti. He is in a similar position as Benitez and he is studying optometry also at the University of Puerto Rico.

“I felt that it was time for me to come home because I was another mouth to feed, another body to shower and it was time to let those resources go to people who are residents of Puerto Rico.

Masiti’s family in Springfield picked him up at the airport shortly before 7:30 p.m. and they were happy to know he is alive and safe.

“I’m leaving an island that really needs help and they have received help but they could definitely use more,” added Masiti.

With no timeline as to when the two students will be able to go back, they had this message for everyone.

“Please keep the people of Puerto Rico in your mind,” added Masiti.

The next flight coming in from Puerto Rico will be Saturday afternoon where there will be a connecting flight from Baltimore to Connecticut.