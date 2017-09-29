FOX61 Patrol Game of the Week: Maloney dominates Bristol Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- On this week's game of the week, the Maloney Spartans protected their home-field in dominating fashion Friday in a CCC Div. II West conference play matchup.

Spartans' Larue Graham was 11 for 16 passing for 139 total yards, where he also ran one in on the ground. Teammates Aden Valentin and Chris Infante each has a receiving touchdown. Valentin also rushed for two more scores for a total of 176 yards, as the Spartans improved to 3-1 on the year.

As for the Rams, Dathan Hickey rushed for 86 yards and one score, and receiver Justus Fitz had seven catches for 90 yards, as the Rams drop to 2-2.