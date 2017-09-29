Hamden Police: Serious injuries reported after car hits tractor-trailer

HAMDEN — Police say that an overnight accident between a car and a tractor-trailer left a woman with serious injuries.

Police say the accident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Whitney Avenue and Lovig Lane on the report of motor vehicle accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a car, operated by a 22 year-old Darien woman, crossed the center divider line and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The Hamden Fire Department extracted her from the car, and she was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gregg Curran at 203-230-4036.