Hartford youth football equipment damaged in arson

HARTFORD -- During Friday night’s practice for the Hartford Hurricanes Youth Football and Cheerleading program, the coaches were also focused on the storm brewing off the field.

“It draws you back a bit. It's hard to explain. It's hard to understand. We haven't even told the kids,” said the programs president, Phil Bryant.

Nearly $20,000 worth of equipment is gone after it was set on fire Thursday.

Bryant said the equipment was stored in a shed in Keney Park and held hundreds of shoulder pads, game jerseys, cheerleading uniforms and helmets.

Many of the helmets were new. The team recently raised $6,000 to make the purchase.

Police arrested 31-year-old Kevon Bennett of Bloomfield, who they believe also set at least two other fires in the city that day, including one on Oakland Terrace.

Bennett was found near Oakland Terrace carrying a plastic bottle with gasoline, narcotics and an axe handle according to the police report we obtained.

The motive is still unclear.

However, coaches with the Hurricanes, feel their kids were specifically targeted. There are 200 boys and girls on the team between the ages 5-15.

Bryant said with seemingly incessant reports of violence in the city, they're trying to keep kids busy and now they have to deal with an unnecessary setback.

“If one of these kids loses a helmet right now, we probably have to tell them they can't play. We have no inventory. Every single piece of equipment is burned up and thrown away.”

If you’d like to help, the Hurricanes have set up a GoFundMe Page.