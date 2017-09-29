If you’re looking for flavor, Ansonia’s Crave is the place

ANSONIA — If you’re looking for flavor, Crave in Ansonia is the place.

This Latin-fusion restaurant serves up dishes straight from Puerto Rico, Spain, Ecuador and other Caribbean countries in a vast menu.

Paella, a staple, can be served in a meat-lovers dish or stock full of seafood, and comes from family recipes.

Short ribs, empanadas, and a dazzling nachos display will tickle your taste buds before ending the meal with homemade dessert.

Crave was opened in 2007 and is owned by Libby Meissner, who was born in Puerto Rico before moving to the United States at 16 years old.

The vibe in this Main Street attraction is eclectic as local art adorns the walls of this, the oldest opera house in Connecticut.

Join them for lunch or have cocktail in the piano lounge before feasting on a menu that you will not believe comes out of the lower Naugatuck Valley.

