Pink is the new blue! North Haven Police will sport pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness month

NORTH HAVEN — North Haven Police are saying to be on the lookout for their officers in blue rocking pink this October for Breast Cancer Awareness.

They say they are proud to join the #pinkpatchproject as the first official Connecticut agency to do so.

Breast cancer has touched some members of their own law enforcement family, and their goal is to encourage public awareness, stimulate a conversation about early detection, and raise funds that will go directly to cancer research and treatment.

100% of the funds raised will fo to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven hospital.

You can buy the commemorative patch starting October 1st for $10, and they say there is a limited supply.

Police say the patches can be purchased at the North Haven Police Department records division Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. starting October 1st.

Patches will also be sold during the north Haven Youth Football games at 88 Bassett Road at the Creed School on October 7th at 10 a.m. as well as the North Haven High School Football game on October 13th at 7 p.m. at 55 Bailey Road.