State Police cruiser struck on Route 8 in Waterbury while responding to accident

WATERBURY — Another story to remind people to move over if you see police pulled over.

State Troopers were on the southbound on Route 8 between exits 30 and 29 in Waterbury investigating a motor vehicle accident yesterday around 5:30 p.m.

While the cruiser was parked in the shoulder protecting the scene, another car was approaching. The driver of that car, Stephanie Jambard, 36, lost control and sideswiped the cruiser, impacting the left rear and left side.

The car then continued and struck a trooper who was outside his car, tending to the original accident.

The trooper was taken to Waterbury hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and the accident is still under investigation.