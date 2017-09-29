State Police looking for suspect in child porn investigation

NEW BRITAIN — Have you seen this man? State Police are looking for Frank Cintron, 26, of New Britain after securing an arrest warrant on child porn charges.

State Police say in June, their Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation after video files of suspected child pornography were downloaded from the internet account of Cintron.

During the investigation, police detectives served a search and seizure warrant at Cintron’s home and seized computers and other devices. When they were examined, detectives found large quantities of both images and videos of child pornography.

Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Cintron, who’s last known address was 205 Hartford Road, apartment D12 in New Britain.

The charges are for possession of child pornography and promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

There is a $100,000 court bond set on the warrant.

State Police are asking anyone who thinks they may have any information, or thinks they may know the whereabouts of Cintron are asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000 or text TIP711 to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.