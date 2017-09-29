Suspect who shot his wife and two officers in New Haven released from hospital, arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- State Police say Douglas Monroe, the man who shot a woman and two police officers in New Haven, has been released from the hospital and was arrested.

About 6:15 a.m. Friday, New Haven Police notified State Police that Monroe was being released from Yale-New Haven Hospital where he had been since September 23rd. He was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a police officer involved shooting.

After being released from the hospital, Monroe was taken to the New Haven Police Department where he was formerly arrested and charged with assault in the first degree.

The arrest charge is the result of a domestic violence incident in which Monroe shot his wife multiple times at their home at 640 Elm Street New Haven.

Monroe was processed and held on a $900,000 bond.

Monroe was taken to New Haven Superior Court on Friday to be arraigned.

Charges are still pending for Monroe's involvement in the shooting of the 3 New Haven police officer sand attempted shooting of their SWAT team members.