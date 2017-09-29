Two days, two dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. – For the second day in a row, another massive and dangerous rock fall happened near El Capitan at Yosemite National Park.

A huge slab came crashing down Thursday, injuring at least one man, and filling the air with smoke and debris.

Witnesses say this rock slide was even larger than the one on Wednesday, where a British man was killed and his wife was injured.

Park officials say rock falls like these are common but it’s rare for people to be injured or killed by them.