× Vehicle crashes into pole, plunges into pond at East Windsor-Ellington town line

EAST WINDSOR – A vehicle crashed into a utility pole and landed in a pond on Frog Hollow Road near the East Windsor-Ellington town line Friday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed serious injuries in the accident and said Lifestar was called to the scene. Frog Hollow Road is closed at this time.

Stay with Fox 61 for updates on this developing story.