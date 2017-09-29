President Trump promotes new tax plan at Nat. Association of Manufacturers

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change.

Trump is set to address the National Association of Manufacturers on Friday in Washington.

The president and congressional Republicans this week released the outlines of a nearly $6 trillion tax cut plan.

It would deeply reduce taxes for corporations, simplify tax brackets and nearly double the standard deduction used by most tax filers.