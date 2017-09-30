CT communities, lawmakers gather in new haven for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- People in Hartford and New Haven gathered to raise funds for people affected by Hurricane Maria.

Different lawmakers came including Mayor Toni Harp and Senator Richard Blumenthal to Fairhaven's Quinnipiac River Park.

Also, there was U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro and state Representative Juan Candelaria. Millions of American citizens in Puerto Rico were stranded and left without electricity after Hurricane Maria devastated the island last week.

Both events hope to raise $50,000.

People gave donations and also dropped off non perishable goods. The grassroots collaboration of New Haven activists working to raise funds for hurricane relief includes members of ARTE Inc., the NHFD, JUNTA for Progressive Action, SAMA, and other nonprofit organizations.