Damp start to the weekend, cool temperatures Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is back and if you thought it felt chilly today, just wait.

A fast moving disturbance will make for a cloudy, cool and damp start to the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. While I can't rule out a shower in the afternoon, the morning looks wetter. High temperatures will struggle to rise, only reaching into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be the brighter and warmer day this weekend with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A slow warming trend will get underway next week with temperatures approaching 80 by the middle and end of next week. Summer just doesn't want to quit!

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy, chilly, showers likely. High: Upper 50s - low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

Monday: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here