DEEP investigating underground oil leak heading into Belcher Brook in Berlin

BERLIN — DEEP said they are investigating an underground oil leak that is heading into Belcher Brook which leads into Silver Lake.

DEEP said they were contacted by Berlin police Friday following reports of an oil smell in the area. DEEP said they’ve worked until dark Friday night then again Saturday morning to try and resolve the issue.

At this time, the area between Saw Mill and Orchard roads are closed and an investigation is talking place with the help of Environmental Protection Agency and Berlin police. The road will reopened when the spill is cleaned.

DEEP said they have tested the oil and it is not heating oil. The oil spill is contained, according to DEEP.

No additional details heave been released at this time.