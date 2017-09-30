Florida attorney general doesn’t want OJ

Florida’s attorney general doesn’t want O.J. Simpson to return to Florida after he’s released from prison in Nevada.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie L. Jones on Friday saying that she should immediately tell Nevada officials that Florida objects to Simpson serving his parole in Florida.

Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, said earlier Friday there’s “no doubt” Simpson is going to Florida.

Besides the robbery and kidnapping Simpson was convicted of in Nevada in 2008, Bondi listed the two murders for which Simpson was found civilly liable as reasons to reject his relocation. She also noted a history of violence and destructive behavior, including a time he was arrested for speeding in his powerboat in a manatee zone.

Florida corrections officials have said in the past that they must accept the transfer if Nevada’s request meets the established criteria.

Simpson previously lived in Florida before his 2008 conviction.