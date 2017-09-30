× Moose struck by a car on Route 9 in Essex, had to be put down

ESSEX — A moose was seen on the highway and was injured by a car around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning near exit 4 southbound.

The moose left the highway and went on to the nearby woods after being struck by the car.

EnCon officers found the moose in the brush about 50 yards from Route 9.

Given the extent of injuries suffered, officers did put the moose down.

The car was headed southbound when it hit the moose.

Officials say at this time it does not appear anyone in the car was injured.