Police: Hartford man suffers a black eye after an attempt to steal a victim’s car

EAST WINDSOR — Police said they approached a suspect in a Walmart parking lot who was suspected of stealing from the store.

East Windsor Police said as they approached Osniel Gonzalez, 33, he reversed his vehicle, hitting another car then an officer before speeding off.

“The suspect vehicle was then abandoned on the exit 44, I-91 southbound on-ramp and reports were received that the suspect was observed running through the Sports World complex located on Main Street. The suspect vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Hartford. Connecticut State Police and an East Hartford Police K-9 Unit assisted in the search for the suspect,” police said.

While this was going, police said they received a 911 call from the Mercury gas station on South Main Street that a person attempted to steal a car.

“The report was that while the victim was fueling his truck, the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to take the vehicle. The victim jumped into the bed of his truck and punched the suspect in the face through the rear sliding window causing the suspect to flee the truck and run across the street,” said police.

Gonzalez is being charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the third degree, breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He is being detained on a $100,000 bond.