Police: New Haven man who shot 2 officers charged with shooting wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A New Haven man has been arrested after authorities allege he shot his wife and later two police officers last weekend.

State police say 51-year-old Douglas Monroe, of New Haven, was charged Friday with first-degree assault in the shooting that left his 51-year-old wife critically injured last Saturday.

Monroe has not yet been charged in the shooting of two New Haven officers. Authorities say the officers had been trying to apprehend Monroe at a home when he shot them. They weren't badly hurt.

Police say Monroe was shot by members of a SWAT team after he pointed a gun at them. He was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say he was arrested after his release.

Monroe's public defender couldn't immediately be reached on Saturday.