× President Trump fires back at San Juan mayor after her criticism of administration’s response to Puerto Rico

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump tweeted early Saturday morning, fighting back against San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she criticized his response to help the island of Puerto Rico.

“People are drinking out of creeks here in San Juan,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night. “You have people in buildings and they’re becoming caged in their own buildings — old people, retired people who don’t have any electricity.”

Ten days after Hurricane Maria rammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, the US commonwealth is dealing with a humanitarian crisis as millions remain without electricity and water, and limited access to gas and cash. At least 16 people have died as a result of the storm, the government has said.

Her criticism of the administration’s lack of response to help the island sparked a twitter storm Saturday morning from the President.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The President criticized her ability to lead her city through crisis, and said “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort”.

Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz has not yet responded.

CNN contributed to the contents of this post.