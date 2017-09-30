The Stan Simpson Show: NCAA hoops scandal could get uglier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- As college basketball practices begin this weekend, the NCAA is rocked with a corruption scandal that could taint the entire season.

An FBI investigation alleges thousands of dollars have been paid to coaches to steer players to agents, apparel companies and financial advisers.

Connecticut sports & entertainment attorney Robert Romano says this latest controversy should spur the NCAA to pay student-athletes.

"I think the NCAA should come up with something to get some form of money to the student-athlete. I proposed previously that you pay the student athlete like you would pay a work-study student. So, the time you’re at practice, the time you’re at film, the time you’re at mandatory meetings, you get paid," said Romano.