HARTFORD -- Puerto Rico is under a flash flood watch as the agonizing wait for food and supplies continues in the US island after Hurricane Maria hit more than a week ago.

State Rep. Angel Arce of Hartford, joins The Stan Simpson Show to talks the aftermath the storm has left on Puerto Rico in a two-part segment.

Part 2

If you are looking for ways to help the people in Puerto Rico, click here.