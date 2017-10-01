California schools warn flutes could be tainted with semen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — A California school district is warning parents that some students may have received flutes tainted with semen from a music teacher.

The Orange County Register says at least three districts — Fountain Valley, Newport Mesa and Capistrano — notified parents about the situation this week.

The paper said the Saugus Union School District notified parents Saturday about a state and federal investigation into handmade flutes that were handed out to youngsters in some classrooms by a music teacher and performer associated with the nonprofit group Flutes Across the World.

Fountain Valley's superintendent told parents that in June an independent music enrichment contractor gave fifth-grade students flutes that "potentially" were contaminated with semen.

The Register says the independent contractor worked in several Southern California school districts.

The flutes were made of plastic pipe and wine corks and could be colorfully decorated.

No arrests have been made but state and federal officials are investigating.

Some districts asked parents to preserve evidence by putting the flutes in sealed paper bags.