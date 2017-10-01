Chilly start to Sunday leads to a sunny, warmer day; Sunny and warmer Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ll be seeing a ton of sunshine the next few days, as a strong high pressure system builds in and gives us some great weather. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 on Sunday, and we keep it around 70 to start off the week.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we bump those high temperatures up to around 80, and it still comes along with a good amount of sunshine.

There should be some near-perfect days for getting outside and basking in what many would call their favorite type of Connecticut weather.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: 65-70.

Monday: Sunny. High: 72.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 71.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid-upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, chance for a late day shower. High: 75-80.

Friday: Partly cloudy, slightly cooler. High: 70s.

Check out some of this amazing viewer video of dolphins in the Long Island sound!

