DEEP continues Berlin oil leak clean up

BERLIN — DEEP said they are investigating an underground oil leak into Belcher Brook which leads into Silver Lake.

DEEP said they were contacted by Berlin police Friday following reports of an oil smell in the area. DEEP worked throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, DEEP said they have contained and stopped the flow of oil into the brook, and continuing the cleanup. There was damage to the street and the a few trees were cleared from the area.

Officials are determining who will pay for the cleanup and damage.

At this time, the area between Saw Mill and Orchard roads are closed and an investigation is talking place with the help of Environmental Protection Agency and Berlin police. The road will reopened when the spill is cleaned.

DEEP said they have tested the oil and it is not heating oil. The oil spill is contained, according to DEEP.