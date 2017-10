NEW HAVEN — A hiker who fell Sunday was rescued from the bottom of the cliffs at West Rock Ridge State Park in New Haven.

State EnCon Police spokesperson Dennis Schain said DEEP EnCon Police responded along with New Haven police, fire, and EMS for report of a victim of a fall. The man is being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are investigating.

Sources told FOX61 the man had broken his led in the fall.