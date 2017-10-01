Jalen Adams looking forward to UConn Huskies’ 2017-’18 season

STORRS — Jalen Adams has had quite the whirlwind experience with the UConn Huskies thus far.

During his freshman season, Adams hit a 75-foot three-pointer against Cincinnati in the American Conference tournament quarterfinals to help the team to a 104-97 victory in four overtimes.

Last year, Adams led the Huskies in both points (14.4) and assists (6.1) per game, and will look to build off those numbers moving forward.

Yet Adams is one of the few familiar faces remaining from a 16-17 squad following the graduation and transfer of several key players, and is looking to lead the new-look Huskies back to conference and national prominence.