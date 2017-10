Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - New York City saying goodbye to the old Kosciusko bridge.

The city built a new Kosciusko bridge, which means it was time for the old one to come crashing down.

The old Kosciusko bridge connected Brooklyn and Queens since 1939.

The eastbound span of the new bridge opened in April of this year.

The second span is scheduled to be completed by 2020.