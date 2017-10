× 2-alarm fire breaks out overnight in Hartford

HARTFORD — 12 people are displaced after a 2-alarm fire broke out overnight in Hartford.

Officials say that the fire was reported around 2:20 a.m..

The fire happened at 97 Irving Treet, in an occupied building. 10 adults and 2 minors were displaced but no injuries were reported.

