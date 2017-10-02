Big Y looks to combat opioid-related deaths

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers said they now offer naloxone without a prescription in all 39 of its pharmacy locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

This significant effort is intended to help prevent opioid–related deaths throughout the region.

In 2016, according to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, director of pharmacy, opioid related deaths claimed nearly 2000 deaths in Massachusetts and 1000 Connecticut residents.

Schneider said naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Schneider said offering patients naloxone, gives them a chance to help prevent opiod-related issued.

“The ability to now offer naloxone without a prescription to our patients and their families is just another way we can help them prevent an accidental overdose, save lives and allow our patients the opportunity to seek long-term treatment,” said Schneider.