LA police find no evidence of shooting at USC

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say they have found no evidence of a shooting at the University of Southern California.

Officer Irma Mota says officers searched in and around a building on the campus near downtown Los Angeles and found no danger to the community.

Mota says calls reporting a shooting near the north end of campus came in around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Police gave the all-clear less than an hour later.

Students and faculty are being urged to avoid the area as police wrap up their investigation.

USC had sent out campus-wide alerts announcing police activity near Fertitta Hall and telling people nearby to shelter in place.

She says officers found no immediate evidence of gunfire.