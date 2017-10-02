Manchester man killed in Bristol motorcycle crash

BRISTOL — A Manchester man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash.

Police said they were called to 117 Broad St around 3 p.m. where they found a motorcycle operator suffering from life threatening injuries. The operator was transported to Bristol Hospital and died shortly after.

Police said Corey Natal, 36 of Manchester, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX100 east on Broad Street when he left the right side of the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Officer Jones at 860-584-3036.