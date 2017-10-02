Nashville vigil held for victims of mass shooting at Las Vegas country music festival

A “crazed lunatic” turned an outdoor concert into a bloodbath, killing 59 people in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Thousands of country music fans ran for cover Sunday night as a gunman fired hundreds of bullets from a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, officials said.

At least 527 people were hurt in the gunfire and ensuing stampede at the Jason Aldean concert, police said.

“About five feet from me, you could see a guy with a bullet wound right in his neck, motionless,” witness Taylor Benge said. “From there on … people just started dropping like flies.”

Alexandria Cheplak, 25, called her father as she ran from the bullets.

“Everyone’s dying around me,” Jon Cheplak recalled her saying. “Everyone’s dying. They shot my friend … I’ve got to get out of here.”

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday.