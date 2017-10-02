How you can help Puerto Rico

Reactions to Las Vegas mass shooting pour in as death toll rises to at least 50

Posted 7:15 AM, October 2, 2017, by , Updated at 07:34AM, October 2, 2017

LAS VEGAS — Celebrities, politicians, and entertainers across the country are responding to the news of the deadilest mass shooting in U.S. history Monday morning.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet:

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night, police said Monday morning. Police said the suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock who was a local resident.

Nevada Senator Dean Heller:

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman:

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy:

Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time of the shooting reacted on Instagram:

Mandalay Bay Resort: