Reactions to Las Vegas mass shooting pour in as death toll rises to at least 50
LAS VEGAS — Celebrities, politicians, and entertainers across the country are responding to the news of the deadilest mass shooting in U.S. history Monday morning.
President Donald Trump said in a tweet:
At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night, police said Monday morning. Police said the suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock who was a local resident.
Nevada Senator Dean Heller:
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman:
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy:
Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time of the shooting reacted on Instagram:
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Mandalay Bay Resort: