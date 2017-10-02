× Reactions to Las Vegas mass shooting pour in as death toll rises to at least 50

LAS VEGAS — Celebrities, politicians, and entertainers across the country are responding to the news of the deadilest mass shooting in U.S. history Monday morning.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night, police said Monday morning. Police said the suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock who was a local resident.

Nevada Senator Dean Heller:

Senseless, horrifying act of violence in Las Vegas tonight. Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 2, 2017

Thankful for police and first-responders on the scene. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman:

Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy:

Not again. My heart is with Las Vegas this morning. Sending prayers to the victims and their families. #LasVegas — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2017

Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time of the shooting reacted on Instagram:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Mandalay Bay Resort:

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017