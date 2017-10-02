× Reactions to Las Vegas mass shooting pour in as death toll rises to at least 59

LAS VEGAS — Celebrities, politicians, and entertainers across the country are responding to the news of the deadilest mass shooting in U.S. history Monday morning.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night, police said Monday morning. Police said the suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock who was a local resident.

Nevada Senator Dean Heller:

Senseless, horrifying act of violence in Las Vegas tonight. Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 2, 2017

Thankful for police and first-responders on the scene. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman:

Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy:

Not again. My heart is with Las Vegas this morning. Sending prayers to the victims and their families. #LasVegas — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2017

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the first responders, and the entire Las Vegas community. Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity. Last night’s massacre may go down as the deadliest in our nation’s history, but already this year there have been more mass shootings than days in the year. “This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement:

“Although many details of this mass shooting remain unclear, one thing is certain: yet again, we are watching in horror as another American community is torn apart by the terrible devastation wrought by a gunman. My heart breaks for Las Vegas: the victims, their families, their friends, and their entire community. It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history – the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub. In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence. Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious.”

Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time of the shooting reacted on Instagram:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Mandalay Bay Resort:

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

Representative Gabby Giffords:

Heartbroken by the scene our nation is waking up to this morning. No person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 2, 2017

Senator Richard Blumenthal has issued a statement about the shooting:

“Although many details of this mass shooting remain unclear, one thing is certain: yet again, we are watching in horror as another American community is torn apart by the terrible devastation wrought by a gunman. My heart breaks for Las Vegas: the victims, their families, their friends, and their entire community. It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history – the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub. In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence. Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious.”

Hillary Clinton

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

President Bill Clinton:

Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 2, 2017

President Barack Obama:

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Rep. John B. Larson said in a statement:

“Once again, the nation is beset with a horrific mass shooting and Congress has done nothing. We are all heartbroken for the victims and their families, my thoughts and prayers are with them all.

“This December, it will be five years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook occurred. In that time, there have been over 1,500 mass shootings. Since that horrific day, the U.S. House of Representatives has not held a single vote on commonsense gun violence prevention measures. With each day that passes, Congress remains complicit in these acts of violence. Silence and prayers for the fallen are simply not enough. We need a vote on common sense solutions that not only address gun violence, but also focus on mental health and universal background checks. We will continue to demand action for the victims of gun violence.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) released the following statement “The frequency of these awful events—Newtown, Aurora, Orlando, Las Vegas, and the list unfortunately goes on—is striking and must be met with immediate action. Gun violence has taken far too many American lives from us too soon. Commonsense reforms such as banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring a background check for every commercial gun sale, and supporting federal research into the causes of gun violence, can help save lives. I urge Speaker Ryan to immediately allow Congress to take up these and other measures to prevent gun violence. We owe it to the victims and their families to do everything we can to prevent these atrocities from occurring again and again.”

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty

“If you think what happened today was acceptable; if you think hundreds of Americans gunned down at a country music festival by a single man with an arsenal in his hotel room is fine, then do nothing. “But, if you own guns, if you believe that the Second Amendment is important to you and to this country, and you believe that every American has a right to life and safety, I ask you to join us. Send a message that, when it comes to gun violence, there is more that unites Americans than divides us. Be part of the solution.

Not again. My heart is with Las Vegas this morning. Sending prayers to the victims and their families. #LasVegas — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2017

Connecticut Representative Jim Himes:

Once again, I'm devastated by the carnage in NV

Once again, I offer my thoughts & prayers

Once again, I wonder if we'll do anything about it — Jim Himes (@jahimes) October 2, 2017

The mother of one of the children killed in Sandy Hook tweeted.

In America we value guns, flags & fake acts of patriotism over people, pain & real acts of courage. #LasVegas #TakeAKnee #EndGunViolence — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Newtown Action Alliance:

While we wait for more information to be released and the investigation to be completed, we cannot ignore that fact that rapid-fire weapons of war were used to brutally murder innocent Americans who were simply attending a live concert in Las Vegas. Over and over again, military-style assault weapons are the weapons of choice for mass shooters due to the sheer lethality of their design. Assault weapons are designed to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. After the Sandy Hook tragedy and other mass shooting incidents, thoughts and prayers are offered by Congressional members who stand with the NRA. But these members of Congress have failed to do their job to keep all Americans safe. Taking action to reduce gun violence should not be a political issue. It is a matter of public safety and public health. We implore all members of Congress to dig deep and find the courage to immediately reject the NRA policy proposals that loosen our gun laws and pass a package of sensible federal gun laws similar to what was passed in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook tragedy in a bipartisan manner.

Scott Wilson, President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League issues the following statements in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting.

“CCDL expresses our sympathy for the victims and families of this horrible mass murder in Las Vegas. We are eager for more answers with regards to what might have motivated this mass murderer. We need to let investigators do their Jobs.” “There is no justification for anyone to commit mass murder. Unfortunately, Chris Murphy and the usual gun control entities are calling for knee-jerk reforms before all the facts are in. Mass murderers simply will break whatever laws that we have in place to commit atrocities. This fact is evidenced by the numerous cargo vehicle murders that occur in Spain, Germany, Sweden, France and multiple incidents in England.” “It seems to me that certain lawmakers very simply want to disarm citizens of the United States. If that is what they seek, then they should articulate their positions and simply say so. Americans will not stand for being disarmed and defenseless.”

Foxwoods Resort Casino

The safety of our guests and team members is of paramount importance to Foxwoods Resort Casino. Foxwoods has always placed a strong focus on security through random trunk checks, screening and metal detectors at concerts, video surveillance and dedicated security personnel and Tribal Police officers. We are deeply saddened to learn of this unfortunate tragedy and our thoughts are with the families and all those in Las Vegas at this difficult time.