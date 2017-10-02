Sunny, pleasant Tuesday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight we’ll have a chill in the air yet again, with temperatures dropping into the 40s during the overnight hours.

More quiet weather will be with us on Tuesday, as we’re expecting blue skies and highs in the 70 degree range.

On Wednesday and Thursday, those temperatures rise to near 80 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 60s, so we’ll be enjoying some unseasonably warm weather for the middle of the week.

By Thursday, there may be a shower with a cold front nearby, but it doesn’t look like much. Friday brings a better chance for some scattered showers. We’re hoping for as much rain as we can get out of that front, because we’re in the midst of a very dry pattern. According to the US Drought Monitor, much of Connecticut has been “abnormally dry” for more than a month now. If this keeps up, we could get back into a drought, but let’s take it one week at a time.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: low-mid 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 75-82.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 75-80.

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance for a late day shower. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 70.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here