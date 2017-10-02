Tuesday marks the 38th anniversary of the tornado that struck Windsor Locks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS - Tuesday marks the 38th anniversary of the day a tornado struck Windsor and Windsor Locks.

On October 3, 1979, a tornado came through Windsor and Windsor Locks. It left three dead, dozens injured and millions of dollars of damage. It destroyed many historic planes at the outdoor exhibit area of the New England Air Museum, then called the Bradley Air Museum.

It touched down in the early afternoon in the Poquonock section of Windsor and moved along Route 75 up into Suffield and then into Massachusetts.

Damage was extensive to buildings in the area. A United flight on final approach to Bradley had to abort the landing.