West Hartford SWAT experts add analysis of Las Vegas shootings

WEST HARTFORD — The horror heard from the Las Vegas Strip has echoed to every corner of the country and, in West Hartford, police there are discussing the tragedy of the senseless massacre.

Lt. Jeremy Clark who runs West Hartford’s S.W.A.T. unit and also the co-operator of the Connecticut S.W.A.T. Challenge. offered his feelings on the mass shooting that has already claimed 59 innocent lives and injuring 527.

“Your heart bleeds and this is an awful event,” Clark said. “We as police officers have to be ahead of the curve and be able to react quickly and have the equipment we needed to respond to (events like) this.”

Rob Riccobon, a West Hartford officer and former S.W.A.T. operator who now works in the training division said, “the first thing I said when it occurred is, ‘how do we stop it? How are we going to stop it so more deaths and injuries don’t occur.'”

Clark said his hope is that, in light of the tragedy in Las Vegas, more common ground is found.

“This is a time to come together,” he said. “It’s a time for police and politicians, and everyone to realize we all have chips in this game.”