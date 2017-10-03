× 17-year-old seriously injured after being hit by a Jeep in Canaan

CANAAN — State Police say 17-year-old Dartanian Oyanadell from Cornwall is in serious condition after being hit by a Jeep.

The incident happened Monday afternoon just after 3:30.

The Jeep was driven by Jason Marshall, 31, of Barkhamsted. Marshall was driving north on Route 7 and approaching the intersection with Beebe Hill Road.

Oyanadell was walking on Beebe Hill Road towards the intersection. As Marshall approached, Oyanadell ran into the cross walk without stopping at the intersection to check for traffic.

The Jeep struck the left side of Oyanadell, and left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Sharon Hospital and later flown to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.

The accident remains under investigation.