Bronin to nominate State Police Lieutenant, Hartford native as Chief of Police

HARTFORD – Mayor Luke Bronin said Tuesday that he will nominate Hartford native Lt. Colonel David Rosado of the Connecticut State Police to be the Hartford Police Department’s next Chief of Police.

Bronin said Rosado’s nomination would be subject to City Council confirmation and he would meet with community groups in advance of the vote.

Bronin said Rosado’s name kept coming up in discussions as to who should replace Chief Rovella. Rosado is a Hartford native who grew up in Charter Oak Terrace, graduated from Bulkeley High School as well as the UConn School of Law, Lt. Colonel Rosado currently oversees field operations for approximately seven hundred State Troopers.

Lt. Colonel Rosado currently serves as the Commanding Officer of the Office of Field Operations, an arm of the State Police in the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

“It is an honor to be considered as a potential Police Chief for the city where I was born and raised,” said Lt. Colonel David Rosado in a statement. “I’m looking forward to meeting as many City leaders as I can and engaging directly with residents in the coming weeks.”