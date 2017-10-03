CBS fires top lawyer over comments on Las Vegas victims

LOS ANGELES — CBS has fired one of the company’s top lawyers, Hayley Geftman-Gold after she said she was “not even sympathetic” to victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting because “country music fans often are Republican.” according to Fox News.

Monday night she issued a statement of apology:

“Earlier today I posted an indefensible post in a Facebook discussion thread concerning the tragic Las Vegas shooting, a statement I sincerely regret. I am deeply sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected by Stephen Paddock’s terrorism last night and for the pain my words have inflicted on the loved ones of the victims. My shameful comments do not reflect the beliefs of my former employer, colleagues, family, and friends. Nor do they reflect my actual beliefs — this senseless violence warrants the deepest empathy. I understand and accept all consequences that my words have incurred.”

A CBS spokeswoman told Fox News that Geftman-Gold, “who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs [sic] will ever do the right thing,” Geftman-Gold wrote in a now-deleted message that was first reported and captured by The Daily Caller.

It’s presumed she was talking about the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Geftman-Gold’s attorney, Carrie Goldberg, responded:

“In the last few hours my client, her family and friends have been bombarded by online death unimaginable in quantity and detail. We beg people to show love and support to survivors and loved ones — in Las Vegas and their own lives — instead of creating more violence.”

Geftman-Gold did not work directly with the network’s news division.

Read more at Fox News.