Former Huskies Moore, Montgomery looking to capture WNBA title

MINNEAPOLIS — The Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx are preparing for their second WNBA Finals Game 5 in as many seasons. That only tells half of the story of how close the series has been.

The two teams have played 12 games total from Game 1 of last year’s finals through Game 4 on Sunday night. The cumulative score in those games is 908-908.

The two best teams in the league have one more game to play on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

Last year, the Sparks beat the Lynx in Minnesota on a last-second put-back from Nneka Ogwumike to capture the franchise’s third championship. A win on Wednesday would make the Sparks the first repeat champions since 2002.

For Maya Moore, she is eyeing her fourth championship. Moore, who was selected by the Lynx with the first overall draft pick in 2011, was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2013.

As for Montgomery, she was drafted by the Lynx in 2009 and was traded to the Connecticut Sun as part of a trade involving Lindsay Whalen and the first pick in the 2010 draft, with which the Sun selected Tina Charles, Montgomery’s former college teammate.

Montgomery captured her first WNBA title in 2015 with the Lynx.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will take home this year’s title. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.