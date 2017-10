× Here are the 50 safest cities in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Connecticut is the third-smallest state by area, but we are big on greatness. We have inviting beach towns, art and culture, and lots and lots of antiquing! We also have the nation’s highest per capita personal income, and we rank first on the Human Development Index, which takes an average of education, life expectancy, and salaries in all 50 states.

We also have a commendable safety record according to safewise.com. According to the most recent FBI crime report, the state’s overall crime rate is around 30% lower than the nation’s average. What’s even more impressive is that altogether, the 50 safest cities in Connecticut are 65% safe than the nation as a whole.

Crime in general is concerning, and violent offenses worry people the most (with good reason). But the residents of the 50 safest communities in the state will be relieved to learn that on average, these cities reported less than one violent crime per 1,000 people in 2015.

28 of the cities on the list of 50 have reported no more than 10 violent crimes, and 4 of the cities reported fewer than fifteen property crimes per 1,000 people.

Let’s put that in perspective: The national average is almost 25% property crimes per 1,000 people.

Law enforcement officers in New Milford and Old Saybrook only cited just two and three burglaries.

About 300 theft reports were filed with police in 13th place Shelton, but that’s still very few for a city with a population around 40,000 people.

According to safewise.com, you’re less likely to be affected by crime if you live in one of the stat’s safest cities, but it’s still important to take proactive security measures.

How did safewise.com choose the 50 safest cities? They reviewed the most recent FBI Crime Report stats from 2015, along with population data. They didn’t include cities with a population of less than 5,000 as well as any cities that failed to submit a crime report to the FBI.

Check out the list below!:

1. Weston ↑

Previous rank: 3

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property Crimes per 1,000: 2.30

2. Easton ↑

Previous rank: 4

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property Crimes per 1,000: 3.13

3. Madison ↑

Previous rank: 10

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property Crimes per 1,000: 3.18

4. Wilton ↓

Previous rank: 2

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.05

Property Crimes per 1,000: 3.98

5. Ridgefield ↓

Previous rank: 1

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.08

Property Crimes per 1,000: 4.14

6. Canton ↑

Previous rank: 13

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.10

Property Crimes per 1,000: 4.73

7. Simsbury ↑

Previous rank: 11

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.12

Property Crimes per 1,000: 5.44

8. Newtown ↑

Previous rank: 9

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.42

Property Crimes per 1,000: 5.30

9. Monroe ↑

Previous rank: 17

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.15

Property Crimes per 1,000: 5.66

10. Suffield ↓

Previous rank: 6

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.06

Property Crimes per 1,000: 6.00

11. Greenwich ↑

Previous rank: 15

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.17

Property Crimes per 1,000: 6.40

14. Redding ↓

Previous rank: 5

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property Crimes per 1,000: 6.85

15. East Hampton ↓

Previous rank: 7

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.31

Property Crimes per 1,000: 6.77

16. New Canaan ↓

Previous rank: 8

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.10

Property Crimes per 1,000: 7.04

17. Granby ↑

Previous rank: 18

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.18

Property Crimes per 1,000: 7.07

18. Coventry ↑

Previous rank: 28

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.08

Property Crimes per 1,000: 7.41

19. Thomaston ↑

Previous rank: 27

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.52

Property Crimes per 1,000: 7.07

20. Portland ↓

Previous rank: 12

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.32

Property Crimes per 1,000: 7.64

21. Avon ↓

Previous rank: 23

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.11

Property Crimes per 1,000: 7.95

22. Middlebury ↓

Previous rank: 16

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.26

Property Crimes per 1,000: 8.03

23. Brookfield ↑

Previous rank: 24

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.35

Property Crimes per 1,000: 7.96

24. Bethel ↓

Previous rank: 19

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.20

Property Crimes per 1,000: 8.64

25. Guilford ↑

Previous rank: 40

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.58

Property Crimes per 1,000: 9.14

26. Westport ↑

Previous rank: 31

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.22

Property Crimes per 1,000: 9.91

27. Darien ↓

Previous rank: 22

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.14

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.13

28. Glastonbury ↓

Previous rank: 21

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.46

Property Crimes per 1,000: 9.93

29. Seymour ↓

Previous rank: 26

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.73

Property Crimes per 1,000: 9.86

30. Shelton ↓

Previous rank: 25

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.74

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.19

31. South Windsor ↑

Previous rank: 33

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.66

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.99

32. Old Saybrook ↑

Previous rank: 41

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.17

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.67

33. Putnam ↑

Previous rank: 59

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.67

Property Crimes per 1,000: 9.92

34. North Branford ↓

Previous rank: 32

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.28

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.66

35. Vernon ↓

Previous rank: 30

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.00

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.35

36. Wethersfield ↓

Previous rank: 35

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.21

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.28

37. New Milford ↓

Previous rank: 29

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.73

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.89

38. Wallingford ↓

Previous rank: 34

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.89

Property Crimes per 1,000: 13.25

39. Wolcott ↑

Previous rank: 49

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.30

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.00

40. Woodbridge ↓

Previous rank: 39

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.22

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.93

41. Windsor Locks ↑

Previous rank: 57

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.48

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.94

42. Stonington ↑

Previous rank: 45

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.03

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.48

43. Fairfield ↑

Previous rank: 54

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.34

Property Crimes per 1,000: 15.30

44. Willimantic ↑

Previous rank: 52

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.40

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.38

45. Groton Town ↑

Previous rank: 56

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.51

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.41

46. Berlin ↓

Previous rank: 37

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.72

Property Crimes per 1,000: 15.44

48. Plymouth ↓

Previous rank: 36

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.76

Property Crimes per 1,000: 15.71

49. Stamford ↓

Previous rank: 47

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.20

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.41

50. Middletown ↑

Previous rank: 55

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.36

Property Crimes per 1,000: 15.48