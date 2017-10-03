× Milford charged after allegedly shooting at skunks from his porch

MILFORD — Milford Police charged a local man after he was shooting at skunks from his porch.

On Saturday, police responded to 181 Grinnell Street and Plains Road after a report of possible gunshots in the area.

They found Vincent Rondinelli, 61, of Milford, shooting at skunks in his yard from an upper porch area from his house.

Rondinelli told officers he was doing this due the large skunk population in his yard.

He was charged with negligent hunting and breach of peace and will be in court on October 24th.