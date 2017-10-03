Mom facing jail over refusal to vaccinate son

OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan — A Michigan mother has one more week to get her 9-year-old son vaccinated or will face jail time after an Oakland County judge sided with the child’s father, according to Fox News.

Rebecca Bredow told 7 Action News “I would rather sit behind bars for standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in.”

Bredow is a mother of two. She said she and her now ex-husband agreed at the time of their child’s birth that they would delay and pace out vaccines for their son.

“It wasn’t until they started grouping them together that I backed off doing vaccines.” she told 7 Action News.

Bredow said she educated herself and chose waivers available under the Michigan State Law. They allow vaccine exemption based on religious, personal, or medical beliefs.

The boy’s father disagreed, and took the battle to court. A judge ordered Bredow to have her son vaccinated within one week, or face an undetermined amount of jail time.

“I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away” Bredow said.

