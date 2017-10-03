There’s a moose on the loose in Norfolk!

NORFOLK — Keep an eye out, there’s a moose wandering out and about in Norfolk!

The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department posted on their facebook Monday night that a moose was seen on Shepard Road in town.

This comes a few days after a moose was struck and killed on Route 9 in Essex on Saturday according to DEEP. The moose was struck and part of the highway was shut down to make sure the injured moose would come back onto the road. The injuries it sustained were too serious, and it was eventually put down.