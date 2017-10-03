× Westport PD: Man asked girl if she wanted to see a puppy in the back of his jeep

WESTPORT — Police said they are investigating after a man allegedly approached a girl at her bus stop and asked her if she wanted to see a cute dog in the back of his Jeep Tuesday morning.

Westport police said around 7:20, a juvenile female was approached at her bus stop at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Breezy Knoll by a suspicious male.

“The juvenile reported it was a white male, age 40 to 50, with brown hair and a bald spot. The juvenile stated the male first walked up and down Clinton Avenue, then got into an older green Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspicious male asked the juvenile twice if she wanted to see the cute dog in the back of his car,” said police.

Police said the girl immediately ran home and notified her parents.

“The Westport Police Department is working closely with the Westport Board of Education to ensure the safety of our students and continue to keep the public informed,” said police. Anyone with information in regards to the wanted suspect, is asked to call the Westport Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.