Argument leads to gunfire, arrests in Oxford

OXFORD — An argument between a homeowner and a tree trimmer lead to gunfire and arrests on Tuesday according to State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a complaint of an argument between the homeowner and a tree service employee at a home on O’Neil Road. The complainant had left the scene but the tree service employee had continued to work on the property. About 45 minutes later, the complainant returned home, grabbed his pistol and shot the gun several times into a tree after ” ‘blowing off steam’ because he was angry about the earlier incident.”

Police arrested the complainant, Justin Leake, 23, of Oxford, on breach of peace, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.

Police also arrested the tree service worker, Raymond Jimenez, 31, on charges of breach of peace in connection with the argument. He will appear in court on October 13.