HARTFORD — A car crashed into a telephone pole causing a brief power outage and a road closure Wednesday afternoon.

Several customers were without power and Eversource is on the scene of the crash on Bloomfield Avenue near the West Hartford – Hartford town line. The road was reopened following repairs to the pole.

A man and woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

October 4, 2017